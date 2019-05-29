Educational Development Co. (EDUC) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Educational Development has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of EDUC stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

