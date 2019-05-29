Eldorado Gold (EGO) Shares Gap Up to $3.62

Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.62. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 1168879 shares.

EGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.77.

The company has a market cap of $570.09 million, a PE ratio of -20.68, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.85 million. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 97.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

