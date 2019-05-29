Eldorado Gold (ELD) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) shares rose 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.61 and last traded at C$4.54. Approximately 370,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 939,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.17.

ELD has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, February 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $768.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95.

About Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

