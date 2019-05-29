Envestnet Inc (ENV) COO Sells $67,540.00 in Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) COO Joshua Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $67,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,824.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Mayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 29th, Joshua Mayer sold 1,619 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $105,688.32.

On Friday, March 1st, Joshua Mayer sold 1,162 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $71,056.30.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. Envestnet Inc has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 37.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Envestnet from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Envestnet to $64.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Envestnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Envestnet to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

