EOS 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.81 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 29th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $7.44 billion and $3.81 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $8.11 or 0.00093106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, WazirX, BigONE and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,013,613,996 coins and its circulating supply is 916,913,992 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Binance, Mercatox, IDAX, Coinsuper, Liqui, Vebitcoin, Instant Bitex, Upbit, Exrates, CoinTiger, BtcTrade.im, HitBTC, Kraken, Ovis, Neraex, Cryptomate, OTCBTC, Koinex, C2CX, Fatbtc, BCEX, WazirX, DigiFinex, EXX, CoinExchange, ABCC, Cobinhood, Kuna, BitFlip, Bitfinex, TOPBTC, Tidex, Bithumb, Livecoin, BitMart, Kucoin, QBTC, Bilaxy, Zebpay, YoBit, Exmo, Bibox, OEX, CoinBene, Bitbns, BigONE, ChaoEX, Coindeal, Rfinex, OpenLedger DEX, DOBI trade, Cryptopia, Tidebit, GOPAX, ZB.COM, OKEx, DragonEX, Coinrail, CoinEx, COSS, Coinone, Coinbe, LBank, Huobi, IDCM, Gate.io, Poloniex, Bit-Z, RightBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.