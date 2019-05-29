Equity Residential (EQR) COO Michael L. Manelis Sells 1,449 Shares

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,449 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $111,573.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE EQR opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,189,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 942,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,249,322,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,770,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,506,000 after acquiring an additional 246,966 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Equity Residential to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.74 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.77.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

