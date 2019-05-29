Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 65.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,885 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 182,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,801,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,654,000 after purchasing an additional 319,226 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,400,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 241,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $476,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,468,629.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 45,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,016,517.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,439. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,408,041. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. Essent Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.94 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.33% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

ESNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

