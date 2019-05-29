Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded down 36.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Ethereum Meta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Token Store. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $114,096.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00389446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.02076501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00160234 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000803 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta’s launch date was December 28th, 2017. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 96,571,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,815,883 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com.

Ethereum Meta Token Trading

Ethereum Meta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

