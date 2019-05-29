Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. Euroseas had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 31.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.70. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.87.

Get Euroseas alerts:

ESEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Euroseas (ESEA) Announces Earnings Results” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/euroseas-esea-announces-earnings-results.html.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Recommended Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.