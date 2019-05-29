Euroseas (ESEA) Announces Earnings Results

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. Euroseas had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 31.79%.
Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.70. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.87.
ESEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Euroseas Company Profile
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.
