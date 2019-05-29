Evogene (EVGN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.45), Morningstar.com reports. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,188.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

EVGN opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46.

Get Evogene alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 44.7% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 28,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Evogene in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Delek Group Ltd. raised its position in Evogene by 4.2% in the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 217,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Evogene by 13.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 286,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 34,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Evogene by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 514,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 50,823 shares during the period. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/evogene-evgn-posts-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-45-eps.html.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.