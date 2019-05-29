FCG Advisors LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJK)

FCG Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,215,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,190,000 after purchasing an additional 405,978 shares during the period. Weatherstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,163,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 135,504 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 543,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 363,252 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSJK opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $24.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0864 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

