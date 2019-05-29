Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Given a $17.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FENC has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of FENC stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of -0.33. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $12.51.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

