FibroGen (FGEN) Given “Neutral” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of FGEN opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.60. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 44.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FibroGen will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Pat Cotroneo sold 14,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $888,402.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 267,891 shares in the company, valued at $16,094,891.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $2,205,743.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,619,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,779,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,427 shares of company stock valued at $13,211,151 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at $92,712,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,760,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after purchasing an additional 778,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at $32,604,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at $34,161,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 27.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,208,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,046,000 after purchasing an additional 473,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

