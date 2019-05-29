Financial Comparison: Nevro (NVRO) vs. Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nevro and Co-Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $387.29 million 4.60 -$49.21 million ($1.64) -35.60 Co-Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Co-Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nevro.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nevro and Co-Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 2 3 6 0 2.36 Co-Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nevro currently has a consensus price target of $59.36, suggesting a potential upside of 1.68%. Co-Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.90%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Nevro.

Profitability

This table compares Nevro and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -19.79% -31.84% -16.59% Co-Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Nevro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats Nevro on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Its solution for chronic pain also includes HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

