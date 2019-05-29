Financial Survey: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) and SL Green Realty (SLG)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 16.76% 15.71% 3.43% SL Green Realty 15.39% 3.01% 1.42%

Dividends

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SL Green Realty pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years and SL Green Realty has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and SL Green Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 3 1 1 0 1.60 SL Green Realty 2 3 8 0 2.46

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.72%. SL Green Realty has a consensus price target of $97.43, suggesting a potential upside of 11.63%. Given Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is more favorable than SL Green Realty.

Risk & Volatility

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and SL Green Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $494.68 million 3.38 $43.65 million $2.48 7.16 SL Green Realty $1.23 billion 6.00 $258.65 million $6.62 13.18

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SL Green Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Tanger Factory Outlet Centers on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 38 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 181 million shoppers annually. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 27.7 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 18.7 million square feet of buildings securing debt and preferred equity investments. In addition, SL Green held ownership interests in 7 suburban properties comprised of 15 suburban buildings totaling 2.3 million square feet in Brooklyn, Westchester County, and Connecticut.

