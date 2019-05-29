FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $186,104.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,969.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $624,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,126.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,445. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.62. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $79.61. The firm has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

