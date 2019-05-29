FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $83,000 Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 955,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 14.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 71.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 195,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1,133.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 87,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.25. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.18.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.03 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

