First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in AMBEV S A/S (ABEV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABEV. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABEV opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. AMBEV S A/S has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $5.44.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ABEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Santander cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

