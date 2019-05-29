First Horizon National (FHN) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stephens reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

FHN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. 2,109,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon National has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $435.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon National will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 29,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $441,116.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,379.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in First Horizon National by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,152,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,425,000 after purchasing an additional 458,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Horizon National by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 338,913 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Horizon National by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Horizon National by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in First Horizon National by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 232,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

