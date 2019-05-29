First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Lear Co. (LEA)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lear were worth $40,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,026,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lear by 11,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,898,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,451 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Lear by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,424,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $420,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,164 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lear by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,841,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,861,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.07.

LEA opened at $129.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Lear had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.

Lear announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

