First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,548 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $36,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,362,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,262,000 after acquiring an additional 39,278 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 21,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell stock opened at $117.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $137.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $146.00 target price on shares of Hubbell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $259,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP An-Ping Hsieh sold 6,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $772,450.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,492 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,919. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

