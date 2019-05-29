First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (RDVY) Holdings Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,589 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 398.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.95. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,300. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97.

