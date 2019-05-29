FlorinCoin (FLO) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.63 Million

FlorinCoin (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. One FlorinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade and Bittrex. FlorinCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and $541,837.00 worth of FlorinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FlorinCoin has traded up 67.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.01334324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001523 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011717 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00071728 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004897 BTC.

About FlorinCoin

FlorinCoin (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FlorinCoin’s total supply is 145,710,081 coins. FlorinCoin’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FlorinCoin is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlorinCoin’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlorinCoin Coin Trading

FlorinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlorinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlorinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlorinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

