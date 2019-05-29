Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $14.39 Million in Envestnet Inc (ENV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 220,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 206,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Envestnet news, COO Joshua Mayer sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $71,056.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,975.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Arora sold 9,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $629,942.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,396.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,335 shares of company stock worth $4,626,801 over the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. Envestnet Inc has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Envestnet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

