Fortive Corp (FTV) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3,401.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,533,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,461,167 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $42,028.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,614.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $51,318.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,851.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,548. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Fortive had a net margin of 39.98% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

