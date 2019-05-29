Fosun International Ltd Has $2.07 Million Stake in Mylan NV (MYL)

Fosun International Ltd lessened its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,631 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Mylan were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mylan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,965,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,061,000 after buying an additional 1,018,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Mylan by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,774,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,333,000 after buying an additional 506,649 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mylan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,027,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,924,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mylan by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,460,000 after buying an additional 1,026,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mylan stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 103,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,161,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Mylan NV has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Mylan had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $317,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Mylan to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Mylan to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.95.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

