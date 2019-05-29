Franklin Wireless (FKWL) versus Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) and Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Wireless and Akoustis Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $30.07 million 0.91 -$2.09 million N/A N/A Akoustis Technologies $1.20 million 173.98 -$21.73 million N/A N/A

Franklin Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than Akoustis Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Franklin Wireless and Akoustis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Akoustis Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86

Akoustis Technologies has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.43%. Given Akoustis Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akoustis Technologies is more favorable than Franklin Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Wireless and Akoustis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless -3.26% -8.29% -5.32% Akoustis Technologies -2,879.43% -128.55% -70.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Akoustis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Akoustis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akoustis Technologies has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin Wireless beats Akoustis Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. Its products include mobile hotspots, routers, and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company's M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrums of applications. Its products are used to solve wireless connectivity challenges in various vertical markets, including video surveillance, digital signage, home security, oil and gas exploration, kiosks, fleet management, smart grid, vehicle diagnostics, telematics, and others. The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the United States, South America, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc., develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services. The RF Filters segment consists of amplifier and filter products. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and Wi-Fi premise equipment. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

