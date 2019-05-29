Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Aramark (ARMK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,491,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $72,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Aramark by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Aramark by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Aramark by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 74,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Aramark by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 43,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,299,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Aramark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

