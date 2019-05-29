Geomega Resources (GMA) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.19

Geomega Resources Inc (CVE:GMA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 446493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $14.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00.

Geomega Resources Company Profile (CVE:GMA)

GéoMégA Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada. The company focuses primarily on neodymium projects. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property that consists of 177 mining claims covering an area of approximately 9,831 hectares located at the west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi, Northern Quebec.

