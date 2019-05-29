GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.78 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,814,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,781,272,000 after buying an additional 597,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Corning by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,028,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $423,800,000 after buying an additional 838,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,778,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,210,000 after buying an additional 874,576 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3,727.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,633,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 9,382,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,322,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,643,000 after buying an additional 76,977 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.41.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 18.57%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

