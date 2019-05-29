Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

