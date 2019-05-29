Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stake Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 470,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $30,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $624,286.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,126.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $175,689.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,602 shares of company stock worth $1,863,445 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

