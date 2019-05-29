Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,970 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 873,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,225,000 after buying an additional 99,250 shares during the period. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $4,631,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.22.

Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

