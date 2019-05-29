Global Ports Holding PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 21.20 (GPH)

Global Ports Holding PLC (LON:GPH) declared a dividend on Monday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.20 ($0.28) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:GPH opened at GBX 388.90 ($5.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.98 million and a P/E ratio of 47.43. Global Ports has a one year low of GBX 320 ($4.18) and a one year high of GBX 590 ($7.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

GPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Global Ports in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Global Ports from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Global Ports Company Profile

Global Ports Holding PLC operates ports primarily in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, and Italy. It operates cruise ports for cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

