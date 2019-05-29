Globeflex Capital L P Sells 80,436 Shares of Despegar.com Corp (DESP)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its stake in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,436 shares during the period. Despegar.com accounts for about 0.7% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,871,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,880,000 after buying an additional 251,659 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,324,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 847,663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 1,680.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 899,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 848,561 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 683,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 313,660 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth $4,916,000. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 61,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,574. Despegar.com Corp has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $909.47 million, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Despegar.com had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Despegar.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 797.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Despegar.com Corp will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

