Globeflex Capital L P Trims Stake in Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,458,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,960,000 after buying an additional 232,702 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth $10,747,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 8,977.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 96,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 95,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Integer by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 327,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,961,000 after buying an additional 86,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.40. 325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,581. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.91. Integer Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.29 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 50,559 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $4,318,244.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,151.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jose Antonio Gonzalez sold 9,088 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $825,917.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,147 shares of company stock valued at $5,358,962. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/globeflex-capital-l-p-trims-stake-in-integer-holdings-corp-itgr.html.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.