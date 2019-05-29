GoByte (GBX) Price Up 24.2% Over Last Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, GoByte has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $460,258.00 and $8,901.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000380 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 4,466,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,641,736 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.