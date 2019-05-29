GoChain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.27 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Bilaxy, Upbit and Binance. Over the last seven days, GoChain has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. GoChain has a market cap of $17.15 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GoChain

GoChain’s launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,045,778,719 coins and its circulating supply is 717,971,287 coins. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoChain

GoChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinall, Bilaxy, Bittrex, DragonEX, Kucoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

