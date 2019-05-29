Goldman Sachs Group Raises Cobham (COB) Price Target to GBX 107

Cobham (LON:COB) had its target price raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 107 ($1.40) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cobham to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 117 ($1.53) to GBX 119 ($1.55) in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cobham to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Cobham in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Cobham in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 126.80 ($1.66).

Shares of COB stock opened at GBX 104.30 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. Cobham has a one year low of GBX 96.38 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 134.05 ($1.75). The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 33.65.

In other Cobham news, insider Jamie Pike bought 87,420 shares of Cobham stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £99,658.80 ($130,221.87). Also, insider David Lockwood sold 201,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £231,343.20 ($302,290.87).

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

