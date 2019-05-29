GoldMint (MNTP) Price Up 58.3% Over Last Week

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. GoldMint has a total market cap of $489,315.00 and approximately $1,652.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoldMint has traded 58.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00388451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.43 or 0.02045499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00161860 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000801 BTC.

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

