GravityCoin (GXX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $342,606.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001945 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $342,606.00 and approximately $3,918.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00398058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 94.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.73 or 0.02697417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00156838 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000824 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 2,050,286 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

