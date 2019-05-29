Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,581 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $50,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,883,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,778,000 after acquiring an additional 825,191 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,943,000. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 82,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 43,235 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. ValuEngine raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of D opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $92,352.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,683.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Maybank Hagood acquired 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.34 per share, with a total value of $150,008.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,111.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

