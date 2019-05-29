Greencore Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.45 (GNC)

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GNC opened at GBX 205.20 ($2.68) on Wednesday. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of GBX 160.90 ($2.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 231.60 ($3.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $931.18 million and a PE ratio of 14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNC. Numis Securities increased their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Greencore Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 222.50 ($2.91).

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

