Group Eleven Resources (ZNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Group Eleven Resources Corp (CVE:ZNG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 78884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98.

Group Eleven Resources Company Profile (CVE:ZNG)

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ireland. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company's principal projects include Ballinalack project comprising 11 contiguous prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 312 square kilometers located in Westmeath and Longford counties, north-east Ireland; and Stonepark project, including 6 PLs covering an area of 183.5 square kilometers situated in County Limerick, Ireland.

