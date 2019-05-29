GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Get GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 40.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.