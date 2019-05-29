Gruss & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Gruss & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. 108,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,283,374. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 96.85% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0121 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

In related news, EVP James Arthur Cady sold 588,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $3,607,523.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,840,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,279,629.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 63,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $358,220.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 248,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/gruss-co-inc-buys-new-stake-in-sirius-xm-holdings-inc-siri.html.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.