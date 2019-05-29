Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $27.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Guaranty Federal Bancshares an industry rank of 76 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other news, Director John F. Griesemer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $1,462,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GFED traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $102.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

