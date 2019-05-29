Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 263.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,936 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,472,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,464,000 after acquiring an additional 139,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,971,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,042,000 after acquiring an additional 207,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,612,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,045,000 after acquiring an additional 396,564 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,690,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,080,000 after acquiring an additional 618,459 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,977,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,623,000 after acquiring an additional 380,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. Citigroup set a $47.00 target price on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services Inc has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $46,736.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,648.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Redgie Probst sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,295 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,257. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

