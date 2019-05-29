Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Holdings in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,065,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 594,919 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Array Biopharma were worth $25,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 635.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARRY stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.38. 29,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,757. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 1.40. Array Biopharma Inc has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 48.51% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Array Biopharma Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victor Sandor sold 74,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $2,022,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 128,149 shares of company stock worth $3,433,406 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Array Biopharma from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Array Biopharma from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Array Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

About Array Biopharma

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

