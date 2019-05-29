Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $78.50 Million Holdings in NetEase Inc (NTES)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,254 shares during the period. NetEase comprises 1.5% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NetEase were worth $78,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,335,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,973,000 after purchasing an additional 602,693 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 980.8% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 220,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,133,000 after purchasing an additional 199,694 shares in the last quarter. Newport Asia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth approximately $47,498,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth approximately $24,555,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTES traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.04. 5,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,826. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. NetEase Inc has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $289.68.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.45.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

